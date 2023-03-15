The 24th edition of our exclusive ranking of the 500 African Champions, based on the performance of the year 2021, is marked by a strong rebound from the Covid crisis. This ranking of the continent’s largest companies is returning to previous highs, with a cumulative turnover of $665bn dollars.
Top 500 African Corporate Champions 2023: Dangote, MTN, Sonatrach… Our exclusive ranking
After analyzing the results of more than 1200 companies, we unveil our exclusive ranking of the 500 most important companies of the continent.