heavy hitters

Top 500 African Corporate Champions 2023: Dangote, MTN, Sonatrach… Our exclusive ranking

By The Africa Report
Posted on Wednesday, 15 March 2023 17:15

After analyzing the results of more than 1200 companies, we unveil our exclusive ranking of the 500 most important companies of the continent.

The 24th edition of our exclusive ranking of the 500 African Champions, based on the performance of the year 2021, is marked by a strong rebound from the Covid crisis. This ranking of the continent’s largest companies is returning to previous highs, with a cumulative turnover of $665bn dollars.

