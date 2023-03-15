Top 500 African Champions 2023: a user’s guide to our annual ranking

Our 24th edition of the African 500 Champions Ranking 2023 offers a snapshot of the reshuffling of the cards among the continent’s largest companies.

Based on a detailed analysis of our database of more than 1,200 companies, the ranking provides a series of encouraging figures on Africa’s economic health: $665 billion in cumulative revenues, a record average profitability rate of 14.9%… And 76 new entrants.

Who are they? To find out, we invite you to browse through the rankings in their entirety, before diving deeper into the regional and sectoral rankings.

And because behind the numbers, there are men and women, decisions, successes and failures, we also invite you, through our analysis, interviews and portraits, to go deep into the strategy of the largest companies in Africa.