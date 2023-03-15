start here

Top 500 African Champions 2023: a user’s guide to our annual ranking

By The Africa Report
Posted on Wednesday, 15 March 2023 17:13

Which are the best performing companies on the continent? Who, among the 1,200 largest African companies, have best withstood successive crises, from the Covid pandemic to the consequences of the war in Ukraine? In other words, who are our 2023 African champions?

Our 24th edition of the African 500 Champions Ranking 2023 offers a snapshot of the reshuffling of the cards among the continent’s largest companies.

Based on a detailed analysis of our database of more than 1,200 companies, the ranking provides a series of encouraging figures on Africa’s economic health: $665 billion in cumulative revenues, a record average profitability rate of 14.9%… And 76 new entrants.

Who are they? To find out, we invite you to browse through the rankings in their entirety, before diving deeper into the regional and sectoral rankings.

And because behind the numbers, there are men and women, decisions, successes and failures, we also invite you, through our analysis, interviews and portraits, to go deep into the strategy of the largest companies in Africa.

