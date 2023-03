The race to the Benue Government House, Makurdi, will kick off on 18 March with three major candidates jostling for the governorship ticket.

Titus Uba of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), the ruling party in the state, will run against Hyacinth Alia, a Catholic priest, of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and Herman Hembe, a House of Representatives member, of the Labour Party (LP).