“South Africa’s rainbow effect from 1994 has surely been squandered. We have not done enough for nearly three decades to create an environment that encourages businesses,” says Steven Koch, a senior economics professor at the University of Pretoria in the capital and a former director of the African Finance & Economics Association.
South Africa: Economy dealt multiple blows as power crisis prevails
Fears abound over South Africa’s economic downturn as Standard and Poor’s (S&P) has lowered its credit ratings to ‘stable’ and forecasted a growth rate of a mere 1% – the lowest in almost three decades. A current account deficit was also reported for the first time in years in Africa’s most industrialised nation, which has been plagued with a chronic power crisis ravaging numerous sectors.