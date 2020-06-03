Algeria to end 51/49 rule: Doors open to foreign investment?
Abdelmadjid Tebboune’s government has announced the end of the 51/49 rule governing foreign investment. However, a review of the finance law for 2020 raises a number of questions.
By 'Tofe Ayeni
Posted on Wednesday, 3 June 2020 17:07
Mandatory lockdowns put in place by governments to curb the spread of the coronavirus have trapped many in their homes with their abusers, leaving them isolated from the people and resources they usually are able to turn to for help.
Across Africa, a study has shown that 44% of women are victims of intimate-partner violence. That figure has inevitably grown during the imposed lockdowns across many countries on the continent.
During the first week of lockdown for South Africa, police received 2,320 reports of gender-based violence; a figure that’s 37% higher than usual. In Zimbabwe, one helpline says the number of abuse cases had tripled.
Epidemics always expose inequalities in society, including those of race and gender.
In this context of this global pandemic, women are the ones suffering more from the effects of the virus than their male counterparts.
Being subjected to increased domestic violence is not the only problem women are facing now:
Being aware that many women have lost their livelihoods due to borders being shut, we must also think about the long-term issues faced by women in this sector:
Acceleration of digitisation is necessary in Africa, so children can learn from home. As there is a wide problem of digitisation on the continent, innovative methods can be used in the meantime. For example, in Kaduna State in Nigeria, radios have been used to teach senior secondary school children during the COVID-19 lockdown, as internet access is scarce.
In the same vein, such innovative methods of education must also underscore the necessity of gender equality, such as dividing domestic work in the home and the respect of women in the workforce.
Bottom line: The coronavirus pandemic has affected many, across all rungs of society, but women are particularly more touched by it than men.
The virus has magnified many of the problems women across Africa deal with on a daily basis, both at home and outside. As many countries prepare to tackle lingering problems made evident during the health crisis in the post-COVID-19 era, it would also be the perfect opportunity for them to ensure that women are rightly given their place alongside their male counterparts both at home and in the workplace.
In six months’ time the world’s gaze will be trained on what is gearing up to be a contentious and hotly contested presidential election in the US. Irrespective of who emerges victorious between the incumbent President Donald Trump and the Democratic nominee Joe Biden, South Africa needs to start thinking about what it stands to lose – or gain – from the new administration’s stance.
In 1964, during the Organization of African Unity (OAU) summit in Cairo, Malcolm X tried to make his "African brothers and sisters" aware of the discrimination experienced by African-Americans. A speech that foreshadowed the African emotion felt 56 years later around the George Floyd affair in the United States.
In the fifth story of our series on the impact of COVID-19 on Nigeria’s economy, we look at the impact the pandemic is having on one of its largest sectors: the informal workers.
