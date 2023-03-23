international intrigue

Burkina Faso, CAR, Côte d’Ivoire… Ari Ben-Menashe, lobbyist for countries in crisis

By Vincent Duhem

Posted on Thursday, 23 March 2023 18:20

Lieutenant Colonel Damiba, Nabil Karoui, Denis Sassou Nguesso, Laurent Gbagbo, General Hemetti, etc. These are some of the clients of this effective Israeli-Canadian lobbyist, known for his questionable methods...

This is part 4 of a 5-part series

His clients often have the same profile – politicians in trouble or states in crisis desperate for international support – and his methods are questionable at best.

