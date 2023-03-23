Burkina Faso, CAR, Côte d’Ivoire… Ari Ben-Menashe, lobbyist for countries in crisis

This is part 4 of a 5-part series
His clients often have the same profile – politicians in trouble or states in crisis desperate for international support – and his methods are questionable at best.
By Vincent Duhem
Lieutenant Colonel Damiba, Nabil Karoui, Denis Sassou Nguesso, Laurent Gbagbo, General Hemetti, etc. These are some of the clients of this effective Israeli-Canadian lobbyist, known for his questionable methods...
This is part 4 of a 5-part series
His clients often have the same profile – politicians in trouble or states in crisis desperate for international support – and his methods are questionable at best.
Give yourself a headstart:
Get full access to The Africa Report on all your devices.
Ethiopia’s government has confirmed Getachew Reda, a senior Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) official, will lead a new interim administration ... in the northern region, as the parties move ahead with implementing a ceasefire.
Ghana's special prosecutor on corruption Kissi Agyebeng has had to wait 17 months since he was sworn into office on 5 August 2021 before being ... paid; a development anti-graft campaigners describe as embarrassing and unacceptable.
President William Ruto’s administration is on the spot, following the allocation of KSh802m ($6.1m) to purchase new cars for himself, his deputy ... Rigathi Gachagua and Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi as Kenyans strain under the high cost of living.