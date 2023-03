Ghana and Côte d’Ivoire co-hosted the annual exercise known as Flintlock – the US Africa Command’s premiere and largest special operations forces exercise in Africa – attracting over 1,300 participants from 30 countries.

In the last two years, Mali and Burkina Faso have been the scene of military coups d’état occurring as they struggle to contain hardline Islamist insurgencies. Countries, including Ghana, are now at risk as attacks have rapidly spread towards coastal states.