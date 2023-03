It is almost suicidal in politics anywhere in the world for a governor seeking re-election to work against the success of his political party in an election season.

READ MORE Nigeria 2023: Big politicians lose big in parliamentary polls

However, last month, Governor Makinde did exactly that. Not only did he refuse to campaign for PDP presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar, he also constantly told the people to “vote for the unity of Nigeria”, a euphemism for ‘do not vote a northerner’.