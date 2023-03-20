His warning that South Africa risks becoming a “failed state” might be the harshest so far among leading industry figures. “The time to speak truth to power is now,” said Mupita, while tackling the financial results of Africa’s largest cellphone corporation.
South Africa: MTN CEO joins club of ‘failed state’ chorus
MTN’s Ralph Mupita becomes the latest CEO to warn that South Africa’s vanishing electricity, rising crime rates, flailing infrastructure, and organised corruption have become an existential threat.