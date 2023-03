This is part 3 of a 5-part series

The next presidential election in DRC is scheduled for the end of 2023. From Félix Tshisekedi to Martin Fayulu and Moïse Katumbi, DRC’s key contenders have been busy for several months on the banks of the Potomac.

Five years ago, these same contenders had tried to win favour with the Trump administration, seeking contracts signed at a high price with mixed results.