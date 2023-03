10 years ago, the cold war between Peter Obi and Charles Soludo, a former Central Bank of Nigeria governor, simmered to the surface. Obi, who was finishing his two terms as the governor of Anambra State, had engineered the disqualification of Soludo who wanted to succeed him.

Both Obi and Soludo were members of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in 2013 and the ex-CBN chief was aiming to be the party’s governorship candidate in the south-eastern state’s election.