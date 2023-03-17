Nigeria 2023: Rhodes-Vivour targets Tinubu’s empire in Lagos

Addressing his men at a gathering earlier in the week, transport kingpin, Muslilu Akinsanya aka MC Oluomo, a state government appointee who is known for imposing levies on thousands of transport workers across the state, stressed the need to ensure Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of the APC is re-elected on 18 March.

MC Oluomo, who has built a reputation of violence in the state, also had words for the Igbo people who are believed to be supporting the Labour Party in the state. His words were clear: stay home if you will not be voting for the APC.