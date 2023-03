According to the INEC, Sanwo-Olu polled 762,134 votes to defeat his closest challengers, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour of the Labour Party (LP) and Abdulazeez Adediran of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who got 312,329 and 62,449 votes, respectively.

There were fireworks and jubilation at the governor’s residence after the electoral commission declared Sanwo-Olu the winner of the election.

The results were, however, immediately rejected by Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, the Labour Party candidate.