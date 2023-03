Africa’s ongoing industrialisation and electricity deficit make venturing into nuclear power inevitable. The World Bank, for instance, estimates that at the current electrification rates, over half a billion people in sub-Saharan Africa will still be without electricity in 2030.

African nuclear power ideas and agenda have so far been shaped and funded by global superpowers such as the US, China and Russia, raising fears that it could turn out to be an extension of a global political schism at a time when Russia’s war with Ukraine has entered its second year.