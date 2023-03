Musician Aituaje Iruobe, known professionally as Waje, believed in the Nigerian dream. She was among those recruited by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the EU to compose a song titled ‘Not for Sale’, to promote Nigerian unity and peaceful elections.

On 18 March 2023, she, along with a few friends, went to a polling unit in Lagos to cast their votes, but what they witnessed was unexpected. She said her friend was attacked by thugs and told to go and vote in Anambra in the southeast.