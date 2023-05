“After this warning, if the teacher continues to exercise their profession, they will be killed.”

A jihadist group’s first threat may come in the form of graffiti discovered one morning on the walls of the village school.

These few words spread fear for miles around. Any teacher who dares to defy the ban will not be able to take their eyes off the classroom window, fearing the arrival of armed men on motorbikes. Learners attending school despite the threat will be unable to concentrate.