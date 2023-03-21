Nigeria’s politicians adapt new vote-buying tactics amidst cash shortage 

The electronic transfers involved the politician or his party’s agent identifying an influential figure at a polling unit and transferring money to his bank account for onward disbursement to those who voted for the party. Alternatively, a list of the voters and their bank details was compiled, and the money was sent to their respective accounts.

In a few cases, the politicians or their agents arrived with POS (Point of Sale) machines and immediately credited the bank account of any voter who showed proof of voting for their party.