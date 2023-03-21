Vote for Sale

Nigeria’s politicians adapt new vote-buying tactics amidst cash shortage 

By Ben Ezeamalu

Posted on Tuesday, 21 March 2023 15:50
Supporters of the People's Democratic Party (PDP) protest at the Electoral Commission (INEC) after the 25 February results in Abuja, Nigeria, 6 March 2023. (Photo: REUTERS/Marvellous Durowaiye)

Although the Central Bank of Nigeria launched a Naira redesign policy a few weeks before the 2023 general election aimed partly at making cash unavailable for vote-buying on polls day, politicians adopted new tactics on election day: electronic transfers and distribution of gifts.

The electronic transfers involved the politician or his party’s agent identifying an influential figure at a polling unit and transferring money to his bank account for onward disbursement to those who voted for the party. Alternatively, a list of the voters and their bank details was compiled, and the money was sent to their respective accounts.

In a few cases, the politicians or their agents arrived with POS (Point of Sale) machines and immediately credited the bank account of any voter who showed proof of voting for their party.

