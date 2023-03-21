There are, Villa says, four main factors which will shape the sustainability of Nigeria’s public finances. These are oil production levels, the universal petrol subsidy, non-oil revenue and interest rates. If there is no clear improvement in any of these factors then the “trend of fiscal deterioration will continue.”
Nigeria policy delays create medium-term debt restructuring risk says Moody’s
Likely delays in policy implementation in the wake of Nigeria’s contested election result increase the medium-term risks that debt restructuring will be needed, Lucie Villa, vice president and senior credit officer at Moody’s Investors Service, tells The Africa Report.