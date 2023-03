On South Africa’s busiest motorway, the Murrays’ SUV was ramped off the road by hitmen who sprayed nine bullets across the car and left them drenched in a pool of blood.

Cloete Murray was described as South Africa’s most famous liquidator of assets obtained via high-level corruption. He was mentoring his son, Thomas. The Murrays were appointed by the master of the high court, a permanent officer who serves the public and deals in estates of the deceased and liquidations, to dig up hidden assets, liquidate them and recover taxpayers’ money in sensitive corruption cases.