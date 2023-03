A few weeks ago, exchanges between Côte d’Ivoire and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) intensified. The Ivorian government had maintained contact with the Bretton Woods institution since the end of the last three-year programme of the IMF in Côte d’Ivoire in 2019, one year before the October 2020 presidential election. Although this institution carried out several missions in the country, it did not ask for more support.