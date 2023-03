It’s the end of a long ordeal for Olivier Dubois. Kidnapped on 8 April 2021 in Gao, northern Mali, where he was working on a story, the 48-year-old freelancer – who worked for Libération, Le Point, and Jeune Afrique – was released on 20 March after almost two years in the hands of the jihadists of the Jama’a Nusrat ul-Islam wa al-Muslimin – GSIM or JSIM – (Support Group for Islam and Muslims), the Sahelian branch of Al-Qaeda.