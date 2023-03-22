trade complications

Uganda poised to export milk to Algeria as Kenya flip-flops on ban

By Musinguzi Blanshe

Posted on Wednesday, 22 March 2023 11:09
A shop owner wearing a protective face mask arranges milk cartons in Algiers, Algeria November 17, 2021. Picture taken November 17, 2021. REUTERS

Uganda’s Trade Minister Harriet Ntabazi tells The Africa Report that her country will soon ink trade agreements with Algeria for various products, which will unlock the possibility of exporting milk to the North African country. This comes as Kenya seems to be reluctant to import milk from its neighbouring country.

For more than three years, Uganda has been looking to export milk to Algeria. Hopes now hinge on talks that follow President Yoweri Museveni’s trip to Algeria from 11 to 13 March, during which Ugandan milk exports were discussed.  

