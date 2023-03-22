Litmus Test?

Zambia not out of the woods yet as IMF, China back Sri Lanka

By David Whitehouse

Posted on Wednesday, 22 March 2023 09:47
Zambia's President Hakainde Hichilema meets with IMF managing Director Kristalina Georgieva in Lusaka, Zambia January 23, 2023. IMF Photo/Kim Haughton/Handout via REUTERS

Moves by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and China to rescue debt-stricken Sri Lanka have been heralded as a positive sign for resolving Zambia’s debt restructuring process – but economists warn that the southern African nation still has a long way to go.

The IMF said on 7 March that Sri Lanka, which defaulted on its sovereign debt in April 2022, had obtained financing assurances from all its major creditors, including China. On 20 March, the IMF agreed a funding package worth about $3b to support Sri Lankan economic reforms.

Digital subscription
Digital subscription

Give yourself a headstart:
Get full access to The Africa Report on all your devices.

More Business