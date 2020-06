Talking Africa Podcast

What place does the global movement to end racism against the black community and against police brutality have in Africa?

While the world around is fighting a battle against the coronavirus, a new one has sprung up following the death of African-American George Floyd.

His death by the hands of police officers, has once again reignited the on-going fight across the United States for equality and the end of racism against the African-American community. It has also shone a spotlight on police brutality, particularly rampant against persons of colour.

But that in turn has sparked a worldwide battle against the same issues that may assume are only rampant in America: racism and abuse of power.

Are those topics relevant today across Africa? How are Africans seeing this global movement and what importance does it play?

We delve into those topics into this week’s panel discussion with Nana-Ama Danquah, Zukisa Wanner, and Veronique Tadjo.

