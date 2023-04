Kenyan representatives had first come to Lusaka looking to import about 1 million tn of white maize to meet its national deficit.

Zambia was unable to meet Kenya’s immediate grain requirements but instead offered between 20,000 hectares to 40,000 hectares for growing the crop for the Kenyan market.

The agreement would allow Zambian farmers to grow maize for exclusive export to Kenya after the country suffered its sixth consecutively failed rainy season.