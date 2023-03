In Chilobwe Township within Blantyre, Malawi’s commercial capital, residents say a stream of water cascaded from nearby Soche mountain at midnight, literally sweeping everything along its path. A few people managed to escape, but dozens were found dead by morning, mostly buried in the mud, as the death toll rose to 500 across the country.

“What happened is something that I’ve never seen in my whole life,” Dumisani Mtolo, 30, a taxi driver and a father of two who resides in the township, tells The Africa Report. “I woke up during the night only to find the wall of my house crumbled. Luckily no one in the house got hurt.”