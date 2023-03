While there are those who place flowers upon graves to honour the dead, others dust off the archives to reissue the music of an artist lost to time.

Pianist Gideon Nxumalo, who died in 1970, was unable to defend his 1968 album Gideon Plays, whose original tapes are nowhere to be found.

Fortunately, there are copies – with imperfect sound – that Matsuli Music has obtained. One reissue later and the album was released as new in 2021, accompanied by cover art.

It is “one of the rarest and most mythical of South African jazz standards” that has been reborn, as the cover notes.

The blood-red vinyl meets its public. Matsuli sold out. The same was true for the vinyl of the group Batsumi, which is now completely sold out until an upcoming June rerelease.

This is the modest success story of an independent label that initially emerged as a music blog in 2006 and now has 24 vinyl releases.

As long as there are more buyers than debts, Matsuli Music’s management will continue to run this mini-business in their spare time. The label is run from London by Matt Temple, a South African from Pietermaritzburg who was exiled to the UK where he started his blog.

Given the history of South Africa and its isolation from the rest of the world [due to apartheid from 1948 to 1994], there is jazz music that deserves to be heard more globally and popularised.

When it came time to venture into music publishing, Temple joined forces with Chris Albertyn, a South African from Durban. The two men joined forces in what Temple calls “the fight against oblivion”.

Heritage preservation

The label has found its raison d’être in a country that, at times, neglects its musical heritage.

South Africa is a country that, after spending half a century in isolation, has many of its treasures largely unknown beyond its borders. “Given the history of South Africa and its isolation from the rest of the world [due to apartheid from 1948 to 1994], there is jazz music that deserves to be heard more globally and popularised,” Albertyn tells The Africa Report.

The censorship of the racist apartheid regime has also muted the quality and richness of the South African scene. Yet, “this country has been a jazz nation for almost a hundred years, which is huge,” noted journalist Sam Mathe.

In his book, From Kippie To Kippies And Beyond, named after Kippie Moekesti, the godfather of South African jazz, Sam Mathe lists more than 288 jazz artists whose stories he tells “to preserve this heritage”.

‘Jazz is not only American music’

As well as being a jazz nation, South Africa is a musically influential country. In the 1950s, Louis Armstrong recorded a cover of Skokiaan, a song written by Zimbabwean August Msarurgwa and recorded in South Africa on Gallo Records.

Armstrong’s cover was “a way of declaring that jazz is not only American music but African as well,” writes Mathe. American jazz influences South Africa and vice versa. “The US and South Africa have always fed off each other,” he adds.

Nearly 80% of sales are international

During the 1960s, the apartheid regime tightened its segregationist laws, forcing several artists into exile in the US or Europe.

South African jazz was exported under duress, where westerners would discover Hugh Masekela, Myriam Makeba, Abdullah Ibrahim, and Jonas Gwangwa, the biggest stars of South African jazz.

“They are very important ambassadors, but there is so much richness beyond these artists. Nevertheless, thanks to them, people understand that there are interesting things to explore in South African jazz,” says Albertyn.

Foreign music lovers comprise a great deal of Matsuli’s business, with 80% of its sales coming from international markets, mainly in Europe. The UK is in a good position with a vinyl market that grew by 11% in 2022, serving as an encouraging trend for Matsuli Music, who prefers this format in the face of rising production costs and the saturation of pressing plants. The label also distributes its vinyl locally through a dozen independent record shops.

New generation searching for its past

Young jazz fans can now hunt through vinyl bins or browse streaming platforms to discover the music of their musical elders for free. “The new generation is always looking for the past. Having a label like Matsuli is a blessing for them and curious people like me,” writes Mathe.

These reissues have proven influential. One day in 2016, Temple went to a London concert by The Brother Moves On, one of South Africa’s contemporary jazz sensations.

During their show, the young musicians covered a Batsumi song that was reissued by Matsuli Music. “It’s a circular story! Nobody had heard of this band before. But thanks to this reissue, here is a contemporary band playing the music of that era.”

This generational convergence has given rise to collaboration in recent times. Matsuli Music invited The Brother Moves On into the studio to reinterpret the jazz of Batsumi and former South African jazz figures. Released in 2021, ‘Tolika Mtoliki’ became the label’s third non-reissue release.

A publisher’s dream

There are times, however, when it is easier to record an album with contemporary musicians than it is to convince artists to re-release their work.

The label dreams of releasing Abdullah Ibrahim’s ‘Underground In Africa‘ under the name ‘Dollar Brand‘. A 1979 reissue costs between $434 and $543 on Discogs.

We’ve kind of paved the way. Music that was thought to have disappeared is coming back.

Unfortunately for Matsuli, the artist prefers to sell his catalogue to a big record company. Albertyn understands.

Sometimes artists refuse to have their work reissued because of disinterest or apprehension about delving into the past. In other cases, it is the members of the same band who are angry. “It’s a shame,” Albertyn says, adding, “there’s so much good music out there that deserves to be reissued or released.”

Given the seriousness of Matsuli’s work, artists may change their minds. “In the 13 years of our existence, there have been a lot of new releases, which is great. We’ve kind of paved the way. Music that was thought to have disappeared is coming back.”