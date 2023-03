Since his release on 10 January, after almost two months in prison, Pape Alé Niang has been keeping a low profile.

Placed under judicial supervision, the Dakar Matin editor is recovering from his long hunger strike. Still accused of having divulged information that could potentially compromise national security, The editor-in-chief tells us he has called on Senegal’s president to clarify his intentions ahead of the February 2024 presidential election.