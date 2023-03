During the time only one senior official – the deputy special prosecutor, in office since May 2018 – has been drawing a salary.

The new staff recruited in the tenure of the current boss have been going home without any remuneration for close to two years.

“That was really dangerous and a major blow against the fight against corruption. We can’t pretend to be fighting corruption when the gatekeepers are being put in a vulnerable situation like it just happened,” Edem Senanu, an anti-corruption campaigner tells The Africa Report.