Such shocks might be expected to trigger a loss of confidence in risky emerging and frontier markets. But Africa’s largest banks, along with those in emerging markets as a whole, are much stronger than they used to be.
African banks are well placed to weather global SVB, Credit Suisse storm
African banks have the financial strength to withstand recent shocks to the global financial system, such as the collapse of Silicon Valley bank in the US and the need for Credit Suisse to be rescued by rival UBS.