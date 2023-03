After facing a parliamentary investigations committee, the prime minister and other cabinet officials have more questions to answer at the Uganda Police’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID). The top officials have already received a summons, according to an article published in the state-owned New Vision on 21 March.

The story was first reported by state media on 13 February after relatives of Goretti Kitutu, the minister for Karamoja affairs, including her mother, were arrested after being found with government-issued iron sheets.