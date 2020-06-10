Egypt VS Coronavirus: Don’t lose sight on small business lending

AfCFTA: COVID-19 is a hiccup in delay says Afreximbank’s president
Afreximbank President Benedict Okey Oramah sees COVID-19 as no more than a hiccup in the establishment of a pan-African payments and settlement system.
By David Whitehouse
Posted on Wednesday, 10 June 2020 12:15
Egypt, with one of the largest economies in Africa, also has one of the largest populations at nearly 100 million. The social and economic hit it has taken from the coronavirus is beginning to become more apparent. In the first part of our series on the impact of COVID-19 on Egypt, we look to see if its banks are strong enough to weather the pandemic slump. The challenge is to increase their lending to the private sector, and especially small business.
This is part 1 of a series.
Egypt’s economy has been shaken up many times since the ousting of its long-time president Hosni Mubarak in 2011. Since then, the internal political situation has taken time to stabilise and with that the economic programmes aimed at bringing the country to speed and functioning at its potential.
The Egyptian economy grew on average at 5% in the decade leading to 2011. Although its growth was diversified, it lacked inclusiveness.
The country’s economic growth remains relatively diversified with agriculture making up 15% of its GDP during the fiscal years of 2013/2014, services at 45% and industry at 40%. Its financial sector has long been a beacon of stability and well-performing institutions as a result of reforms implemented by the government over the past years notes the AfDB.
But when an event like a global pandemic comes along, how resilient is it?
READ MORE Coronavirus: How is Egypt navigating the economic fallout?
“The economic slowdown will have adverse consequences on banks’ asset quality, but Egyptian banks have the capacity to weather the situation,” says Pascal Devaux, senior economist for the Middle East and North Africa at BNP Paribas in Paris.
READ MORE Banque du Caire IPO investors could consider Commercial International Bank instead
Exposure to the private sector makes up only about a third of Egyptian bank assets, with the rest made up by public debt and other liquid assets, he says. Devaux’s research argues that the coming deterioration in Egypt’s public finances is sustainable, and that the government will be able to manage a temporary downturn in international demand for Egyptian debt.
The priority lies in getting Egyptian banks to lend to small business.
The central bank in 2016 required all banks to set aside 20% of their loan portfolios for small and medium-sized companies (SMEs). Yet the banks have continued to hold large portfolios of government securities, with sovereign debt accounting for one-third of banking sector assets as of October 2019.
Efforts to stimulate lending to small business continue. In May, QNB Alahli, Egypt’s second-largest private bank, got a loan of $100mn from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), to be lent to businesses most affected by the pandemic, especially SMEs. The EBRD also raised QNB Alahi’s limit under its Trade Facilitation Programme by $100mn to $250mn.
By themselves, it’s hard to see how those steps will do anything other than maintain the status quo.
Bottom line: Pumping money into Egyptian banks will do little to stimulate the real economy until there is concrete oversight as to how the money is lent.
Kasada Capital has attracted $500m in equity housed in the Kasada Hospitality Fund through which the company plans to deploy capital in 10 key cities, including Johannesburg and Cape Town, and around Sub-Saharan Africa.
The Africa Report uses cookies to provide you with a quality user experience, measure audience, and provide you with personalized advertising. By continuing on The Africa Report, you agree to the use of cookies under the terms of our privacy policy.
You can change your preferences at any time.