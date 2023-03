“Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has appointed Getachew Reda as president of the Tigray region’s interim administration,” Abiy’s office said in a statement on Thursday.

The move was made possible after the federal parliament lifted the TPLF’s terrorist designation on Wednesday. The group, which once dominated Ethiopia’s national politics, was banned by lawmakers in May 2021.

Last week, the TPLF’s Executive Committee nominated Getachew to head the interim administration.