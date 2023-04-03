Sichembe and immediate-past secretary to the treasury Fredson Yamba headline the list of 18 senior treasury officials arrested for allegedly taking more than ZK500m ($24.8m) in fictitious payments orchestrated at the ministry of finance and beyond.
Zambia: Arrest of auditor general points to compromised system
The arrest of Zambia’s auditor general Dick Sichembe and 17 top treasury officials for siphoning public funds has raised fears about how deeply compromised the financial controls are for a country battling to rehabilitate donor confidence to shore up the debt restructuring process.