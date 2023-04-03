sticky fingers

Zambia: Arrest of auditor general points to compromised system

By Chiwoyu Sinyangwe

Posted on Monday, 3 April 2023 11:10
A man displays a 50,000 Kwacha note in Lusaka REUTERS/Mackson
The arrest of Zambia’s auditor general Dick Sichembe and 17 top treasury officials for siphoning public funds has raised fears about how deeply compromised the financial controls are for a country battling to rehabilitate donor confidence to shore up the debt restructuring process.

Sichembe and immediate-past secretary to the treasury Fredson Yamba headline the list of 18 senior treasury officials arrested for allegedly taking more than ZK500m ($24.8m) in fictitious payments orchestrated at the ministry of finance and beyond.

