Fallout with Kenyatta: Door closed on succession for Ruto

They have been saying Kipchumba oooh has lost this, Kipchumba oooh has lost that. Hold on people, you are speaking too soon, I still have to lose 5 Kilograms 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/oKmn8VxwXt
— KIPCHUMBA MURKOMEN, E.G.H (@kipmurkomen) June 2, 2020
Coronavirus: Tedros Ghebreyesus of WHO faces firestorm of criticism
Attacked from all sides, have the WHO and its leader, the Ethiopian national Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, failed in their mission or, on the contrary, prevented the worst? An upcoming inquiry should provide some answers.