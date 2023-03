At least three people have died and properties worth millions of Ghana cedis have been lost during the recent clashes.

Chinese-owned Golden Star Wassa Limited (GSWL) is the latest company to suffer such an attack at its operational site at Benso, 270km west of Ghana’s capital Accra.

12 vehicles and other company property were torched by more than 30 irate youths, identified by GWWL as illegal miners earlier in March.