Reskilling Energy

South African wind power can help absorb coal industry job losses, Siemens Gamesa says

By David Whitehouse

Posted on Friday, 24 March 2023 14:22
Siemens Gamesa’s Perdekraal wind farm project in Western Cape. Photo supplied.

South Africa’s wind power industry can help absorb the jobs lost through a retreat from reliance on coal, Janek Winand, managing director for Siemens Gamesa South Africa, tells The Africa Report.

Coal-fired power stations provide 80% of the country’s power, and about 120,000 jobs in South Africa depend on the coal industry. That creates political and social barriers to reducing coal reliance. Winand argues that wind power can provide new energy for South Africa faster than any other source, and can compensate for many of the jobs that will be lost in coal.

