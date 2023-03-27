Daily Bread

Premier Group may seek South Africa, Mozambique, UK acquisitions after JSE listing

By David Whitehouse

Posted on Monday, 27 March 2023 06:00
Photo supplied.

South Africa’s largest baker Premier Group may seek bolt-on acquisitions in its home market as well as in Mozambique and the UK after its listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, CEO Kobus Gertenbach tells The Africa Report.

Shares in Premier Group started trading in Johannesburg on 24 March, ending 18 years as a private company. The listing follows a previous attempt at an IPO in December 2022 which was cancelled due to adverse market conditions.

Digital subscription
Digital subscription

Give yourself a headstart:
Get full access to The Africa Report on all your devices.

More Business