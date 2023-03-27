Shares in Premier Group started trading in Johannesburg on 24 March, ending 18 years as a private company. The listing follows a previous attempt at an IPO in December 2022 which was cancelled due to adverse market conditions.
Premier Group may seek South Africa, Mozambique, UK acquisitions after JSE listing
South Africa’s largest baker Premier Group may seek bolt-on acquisitions in its home market as well as in Mozambique and the UK after its listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, CEO Kobus Gertenbach tells The Africa Report.