In a letter sent on 3 March to President Azali Assoumani of the Comoros, who currently chairs the African Union, Kagame asserted that his country had been excluded from the 22nd summit of the Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS), which was held on 25 February in Kinshasa on the directive of the host country, whose leader, Félix Tshisekedi, is the incumbent chair of the organisation.