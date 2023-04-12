Zambia: Hichilema makes key appointment to Constitutional Court

Qualified to practise in 1982, Munalula was first appointed to the Constitutional Court of Zambia when it was created in 2016 by former president Edgar Lungu. This court was to focus on resolving constitutional matters, but has played a crucial role in determining the outcome of elections.

Since ascending to power in 2021, Hichilema has struggled to fulfil his campaign promise of fighting corruption. Although several former top officials from the former ruling Patriotic Front (PF) party have been arrested, the prosecution has been mired in delays with no convictions, much to the frustrations of most Zambian voters.