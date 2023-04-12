master strategy

Zambia: Hichilema makes key appointment to Constitutional Court

By Chiwoyu Sinyangwe

Posted on Wednesday, 12 April 2023 11:49
Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema (photo: Facebook)

The appointment of Margaret Mulela Munalula as president of the Constitutional Court of Zambia is seen as President Hakainde Hichilema’s key motion in cementing his influence on the judiciary. This move is slated to bolster the sluggish graft fight and strengthen his hand in dealing with election issues.

Qualified to practise in 1982, Munalula was first appointed to the Constitutional Court of Zambia when it was created in 2016 by former president Edgar Lungu. This court was to focus on resolving constitutional matters, but has played a crucial role in determining the outcome of elections.

Since ascending to power in 2021, Hichilema has struggled to fulfil his campaign promise of fighting corruption. Although several former top officials from the former ruling Patriotic Front (PF) party have been arrested, the prosecution has been mired in delays with no convictions, much to the frustrations of most Zambian voters.

