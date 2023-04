On roadsides, radios, televisions and in WhatsApp groups among both the elites and the uneducated, the discussion is raging. The debate has been devoid of facts and reason and solely driven by emotions and cultural and religious beliefs.

In his 15 years of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) activism, Frank Mugisha, Executive Director of Sexual Minorities Uganda (SMUG) says he has not witnessed a tense debate over the question. But he thinks the debate, which would have cost millions of dollars in buying media space and rolling out campaigns, has an upside.