From having a zero chance at winning a state assembly seat eight months to the elections, the LP returned home from the National Assembly polls on 25 February 2023 with eight seats in the senate and 36 members in the House of Representatives, the third-largest haul after the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
In Nigeria’s elections, has Obi’s Labour Party become a formidable force?
Nigeria's 2023 general elections broke away from the traditional two-horse contest with the introduction of a third - and seemingly formidable force - into the contest: the Peter Obi-inspired Labour Party (LP).