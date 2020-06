sudden death

The President of Burundi, Pierre Nkurunziza, died on Monday, according to a government statement.

The government of Burundi announced on Tuesday the “unexpected death” of Pierre Nkurunziza, outgoing president of Burundi, who died on Monday 8 June at the Fiftieth Anniversary Hospital in Karuzi, following a “cardiac arrest”.

During the night of Saturday to Sunday, Nkurunziza “felt faint and quickly went to the hospital in Karuzi to be treated”. Although, an official statement had stated that “his health improved” on Sunday, he suffered a cardiac arrest Monday morning.

The longtime outgoing president (2005 -2020) stepped aside from running in the 20 May elections, even though he technically could have presented himself as a candidate.

READ MORE Burundi: WHO reps expelled ahead of polls set to go, despite COVID-19

“Immediate resuscitation was undertaken by a multidisciplinary team of doctors for several hours with cardio-respiratory assistance,” said the Burundian government. But “the medical team was unable to recover the patient.