The Homeland Study Group Foundation (HSGF) based in Ghana’s Volta Region – 158km northeast of the capital Accra – has, since 2017, been engaged in a series of activities aimed at seceding the Volta and Oti regions – sharing borders with Togo – from the territories of Ghana.

The group calls their dream country “Western Togoland”. The two regions serve as the stronghold of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).