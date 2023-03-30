Companies have been increasingly tempted by the VFEX’s incentives, including tax exemptions on capital gains and the ability to repatriate funds from Zimbabwe, where foreign currency is in short supply thanks to the Ukraine war’s spillovers.
Zimbabwe: ZSE sees mass exodus as firms move to Victoria Falls Stock Exchange
The Victoria Falls Stock Exchange (VFEX) has witnessed a torrent of listings in recent months, with several companies parting ways with the main Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE) to move to the foreign currency-denominated bourse. Analysts are subsequently sceptical about the ZSE’s future and USD liquidity levels in the Southern African country.