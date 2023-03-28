Like Real Madrid, his favourite team, Vital Kamerhe has just completed a spectacular comeback – a remontada, if you will. In less than three years, he was arrested, sentenced to 20 years in prison, then had his sentence reduced to 13 years before being released on bail and then tried again on appeal, but this time securing acquittal.
DRC: Vital Kamerhe’s spectacular comeback
In a political move timed just months before the elections, it would be his former cabinet director, convicted of embezzlement and later acquitted, who Félix Tshisekedi chose to appoint as deputy prime minister in charge of the economy.