DON'T MISS : Talking Africa New Podcast – Rising up against racism in the US and beyond

REVOLUTIONARY TOPPLINGS

Global mass protests are seizing the historical moment

Patrick Smith
By Patrick Smith
Editor-in-Chief of The Africa Report.

Posted on Wednesday, 10 June 2020 09:57

A protest against racial inequality in Bristol
Protesters tear down a statue of Edward Colston during a protest against racial inequality in Bristol, Britain June 7, 2020 in this screen grab obtained from a social media video. Mohiudin Malik/via REUTERS

By the time you read this another monument to colonialism should have come crashing down. There are many candidates dotted across the urban landscapes of Europe. Cecil Rhodes in Oxford. King Leopold II in Brussels, Antwerp and Ghent. Henry Dundas in Edinburgh.

These are more than stone and bronze symbols of a criminal past of plunder and mass murder. Anyone who doubts that should study the downing of the monuments to Benito Mussolini and Francisco Franco, and then to Josef Stalin and Erich Honecker.

Already the guardians of Cecil Rhodes have wrapped his statue overlooking the gates of Oriel College in Oxford in protective gauze wire.

A petition launched in Brussels this week calls for the removal of all the statues celebrating Leopold, who presided over the genocide of ten million Congolese and plunder of their country.

READ MORE Reconciling with Belgium’s Métis legacy in Africa and at home

Over the weekend the flag of independent Congo was held at the statue of Leopold on horseback. A bust of the dead King in Ghent was painted red and adorned with a face mask with the legend: “I can’t breathe.” A final unhorsing of Leopold looks imminent.

 

Demonstrators stand on the statue of Leopold II as one of them holds a national flag of the Democratic Republic of Congo during a protest, organised by Black Lives Matter Belgium, against racial inequality in the aftermath of the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in central Brussels, Belgium June 7, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman

The past is never far away

Europe’s bloody history in Africa, stretching back five centuries, is again political centre-stage. Public arguments about history will help shape the next century. They are part of what has driven hundreds of thousands of people onto the streets to demand radical change.

Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.

The geographical extension of that history has riven politics in North America. Ralph Northam, the governor of Virginia State, has ordered the removal of the statue of Robert E Lee, a Confederate general who fought to defend slaveowners in the Civil War.

The statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee on Monument Avenue Monday June. 8, 2020, in Richmond, Va. Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has ordered the removal of the statue. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

In step with the rise of the populist right, Confederate flags are flying again on the streets of conservative locales in the United States. A century and a half after the end of the Civil War, the fault lines persist.

Two weeks after the police murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis, the global protests against racism are bolstering demands for reparations, moral and material.

The felling of the statue of slave trader Edward Colston on Sunday from its plinth in the centre of the English port city of Bristol, and its dumping in the docks from which the slave ships sailed, followed decades of campaigning for its removal.

The delighted crowd – a snapshot of modern multi-cultural Bristol – that greeted Colston’s final despatch have won an important victory over the loyal retainers of Britain’s colonial mythology.

Global ululation at the toppling of Colston reverberated across social media left Britain’s conservative politicians harrumphing about vandalism and ‘criminal damage’, ignoring moral issues raised by such monuments.

As historian David Olusoga points out, people in Bristol were angered not just by the valorisation of Colston but by the refusal of his cheerleaders such as the Society of Merchant Venturers to acknowledge the brutalised people that generated the wealth of the Royal Africa Company of which he was deputy governor.

The resonance of history won’t end with this or the next ten monuments to fall. Instead, fuelled by the intensity of our times, it will reopen arguments over reparations for historic crimes.

Reparations: moral reordering

As advocated by pan-Africanist activists, politicians such as the late Joseph Henry Mensah and Moshood Abiola, and Indian intellectuals such as Shashi Tharoor, reparations are as much about a moral reordering as a balance sheet calculation of debts, written in blood across Africa and Asia.

They are also give a chance for creative thinking as countries navigate through the economic and social consequences of the pandemic. For those who want a more equitable and practical internationalism to come out of the emerging geo-political shifts, some of the work has already been done.

READ MORE Coronavirus: Africa should not ‘let a good crisis go to waste’

In successive UN conferences, activists and technicians have drawn up development goals – universal free education and healthcare and ending the despoliation our natural environment – which earnest diplomats endorsed in signed statements.

Practical actions have not matched stated intentions. Another UN grand projet is withering on the vine. With the public health consequences of deepening inequalities so evident today, even harder hearts in the West should see self-interest in international action.

In case they miss the point, this age of protest drawing on historical wrongs is not going away.

READ MORE George Floyd: ‘It’s time to end racism in the US police’

A century ago amid a global pandemic, a conference of imperial overlords, leavened by the occasional freedom fighter, met in Paris  to try to reconstruct the world order after a continental war had consumed millions of lives.

This time with a clearer sense of history, more freedom fighters and no overlords, we could do much better. George Santayana’s aphorism is more apposite than ever: “Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.”

More Opinion
Outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Abidjan
magical DFIs

Coronavirus: DFIs are key to Africa’s economic recovery

As lockdowns and curfews are being gradually eased across Africa, the continent faces turbulent times ahead as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact the global economy. Already, the harsh economic fallout of stringent lockdowns seems to have been felt more keenly by families across the continent than the disease itself, pushing people with little or no savings and limited access to government support either back or further into poverty.

We value your privacy

The Africa Report uses cookies to provide you with a quality user experience, measure audience, and provide you with personalized advertising. By continuing on The Africa Report, you agree to the use of cookies under the terms of our privacy policy.
You can change your preferences at any time.

Settings I Agree