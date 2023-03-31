Cameroon’s Paul Biya, presiding from the green

This particular Sunday morning, a group of golfers make their way up to the Yaoundé Golf Club, located on the slopes of Mount Fébé, just below the eponymous hotel. The unpaved road is chaotic and taxing for the members’ cars, causing complaints. The rainy season has not yet begun in Cameroon. So, inevitably, the club’s 18 holes are tinted brown. Only the greens – the areas of mown grass where the holes are located – are sparkling emerald, having benefited from the sprinkling system.