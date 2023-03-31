Fore! Score

Cameroon’s Paul Biya, presiding from the green

By Mathieu Olivier, special correspondent in Yaoundé

Posted on Friday, 31 March 2023 18:27
Paul Biya is a regular at Yaoundé Golf Club, where he has the reputation of being a "good and demanding golfer, above all very persistent", ©Jeune Afrique Photomontage: MABOUP; AFP

In Yaoundé, Cameroon's capital, one special golfing green holds a special place in the hearts of some of Cameroon's elite - and is the site of the history of one determined golfer, also known as Paul Biya.

This particular Sunday morning, a group of golfers make their way up to the Yaoundé Golf Club, located on the slopes of Mount Fébé, just below the eponymous hotel. The unpaved road is chaotic and taxing for the members’ cars, causing complaints. The rainy season has not yet begun in Cameroon. So, inevitably, the club’s 18 holes are tinted brown. Only the greens – the areas of mown grass where the holes are located – are sparkling emerald, having benefited from the sprinkling system.

