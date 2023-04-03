Trading at 104 against the greenback at the end of January 2020, the dollar has since strengthened by more than 25%, with the KSh/USD currency pair, at the time of writing, standing at 131.71.
Kenya: Shilling on track to its worst year since 2008
Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic in early 2020, the Kenyan Shilling (KSh) has posted consistent losses against the US Dollar (USD) on global foreign exchange markets. But what explains the Kenyan Shilling’s weakness? Is there any prospect of reprieve for a currency that remains under constant pressure?