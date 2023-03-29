The ICC issued an arrest warrant against Putin on 17 March for the alleged ‘unlawful transfer of population from occupied areas of Ukraine to the Russian Federation’, creating major headaches for South Africa, which is hosting the upcoming BRICS summit in August.
South Africa: Putin’s ICC warrant and BRICS summit puts hosts in tailspin
Will South Africa enforce the ICC warrant when Russia President Vladimir Putin visits for the BRICS summit in August? Pretoria, a Putin ally, is vacillating between seeking specialist legal advice, affirming its legal obligation under international law or remaining firm in issuing a formal invite for Putin to attend.